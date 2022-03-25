Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 912,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,929. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

