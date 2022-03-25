SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 47,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. SSE has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

