SSP Group’s (SSPG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.38) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.62).

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.11). 232,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,050. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.54.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

