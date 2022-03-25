Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.