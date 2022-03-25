stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00029727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

