Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $420.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.27. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

