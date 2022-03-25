StockNews.com Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MARK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 710,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,399. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Remark by 152.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 381,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Remark by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Remark by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 279,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

