StockNews.com Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of MARK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 710,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,399. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
