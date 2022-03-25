StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.
About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
