StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.