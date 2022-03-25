StockNews.com Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to “Sell”

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.09 million, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 296,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 115,070.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.