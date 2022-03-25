STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.57 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter worth $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

