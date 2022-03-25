Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 1,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

