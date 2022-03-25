Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,328 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 307,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

