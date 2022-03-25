Strs Ohio Buys 771 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

