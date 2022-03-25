Strs Ohio Sells 11,389 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,322,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,189,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 655,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.32 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.18%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

