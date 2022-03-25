Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.33% of Steven Madden worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $39.25 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

