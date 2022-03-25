Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 274,266 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

