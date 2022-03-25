Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,251,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,877,000 after acquiring an additional 581,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.87. 66,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,994,363. The company has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

