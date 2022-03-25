SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $4.05. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 139,074 shares trading hands.

SURG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SurgePays in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get SurgePays alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May acquired 53,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.