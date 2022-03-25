SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $4.05. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 139,074 shares trading hands.
SURG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SurgePays in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
