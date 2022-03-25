SVB Leerink Weighs in on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

TCRR opened at $2.98 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

