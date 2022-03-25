Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on SVNLY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of SVNLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 97,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.