SWS Partners Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. 1,754,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,404. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.70 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.73 and a 200 day moving average of $205.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

