SWS Partners Has $1.94 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,912,000 after buying an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 319,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,449. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

