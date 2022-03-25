SWS Partners Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.21. 1,531,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,131. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.92. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

