SWS Partners Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,508. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

