SWS Partners Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ASML by 190.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $687.36. 775,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,334. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $748.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

