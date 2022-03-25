SWS Partners Sells 2,202 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SWS Partners trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 205,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.37. 1,635,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.