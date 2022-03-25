SWS Partners Sells 628 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 1,392,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

