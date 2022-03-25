Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.90 ($130.66).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €106.65 ($117.20) on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a one year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €105.38 and its 200 day moving average is €116.33.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

