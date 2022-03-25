Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

SNDX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $979.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.58. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

