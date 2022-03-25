Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.91. The company had a trading volume of 719,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,964. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.63.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,268,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $156,603,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.