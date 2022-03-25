Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

SYY stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

