T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

