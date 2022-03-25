Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 285,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,916,296 shares.The stock last traded at $15.09 and had previously closed at $14.97.
A number of research firms recently commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
