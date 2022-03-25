Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

