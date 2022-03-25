TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Earnings Results

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

