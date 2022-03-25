TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 262,897 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 291,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

