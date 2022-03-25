TD Securities Raises Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$58.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $39.99.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
