Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.10

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.10 and traded as low as $27.48. Tecsys shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 500 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

