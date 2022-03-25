Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $32.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
