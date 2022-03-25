Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

