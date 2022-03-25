Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. Tencent has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $84.98.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

