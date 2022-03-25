Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.26 Million

Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will post $742.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $765.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 594,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

