Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in March

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 840.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $$13.80 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

