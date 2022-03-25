Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in March

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 840.0 days.
OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $$13.80 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.
