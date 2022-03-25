The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

