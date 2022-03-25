The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $411.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

