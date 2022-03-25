The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $493.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $410.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

