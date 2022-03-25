The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $4,458,292. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

THG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,613. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $149.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

