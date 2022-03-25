The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $5.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 5,916 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.81%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
