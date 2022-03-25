The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $5.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 5,916 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

