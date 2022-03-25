The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.45 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.52.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

