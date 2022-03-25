The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 3,131 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

