The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 3,131 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.
The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
