The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

BATRK stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

